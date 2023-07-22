The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of …