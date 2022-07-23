Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.