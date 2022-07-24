Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.