Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. …
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see …