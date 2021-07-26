Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Isl…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fa…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a ba…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Frida…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…