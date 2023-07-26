Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. …
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perf…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings of a per…