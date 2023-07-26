Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.