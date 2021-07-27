Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Isl…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makin…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Frida…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for…