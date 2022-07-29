The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
