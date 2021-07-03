Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. C…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Gra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Par…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …