Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.