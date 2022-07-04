Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

