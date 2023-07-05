Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
