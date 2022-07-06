Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.