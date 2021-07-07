Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Par…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Gra…
This evening in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 1…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepa…