Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.