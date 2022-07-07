The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be sever…
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of …
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. To…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makin…