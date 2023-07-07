Temperatures will be warm Friday in Grand Island. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
