Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.