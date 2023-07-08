Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees…