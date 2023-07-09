Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
