Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.