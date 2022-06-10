Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.