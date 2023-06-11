Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Grand Island. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.