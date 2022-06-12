Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.