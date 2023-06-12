Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…