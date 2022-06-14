The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
