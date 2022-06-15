Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 15, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

