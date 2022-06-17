Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.