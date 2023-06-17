Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
