Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, th…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high tem…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Grand Island folks should be prepar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared fo…