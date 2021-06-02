Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.