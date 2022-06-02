Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.