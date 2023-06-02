Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scatter…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 …
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…