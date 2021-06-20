Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until SUN 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.