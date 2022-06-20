The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
