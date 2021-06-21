 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

