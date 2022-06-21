Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
