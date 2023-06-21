Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
