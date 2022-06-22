The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
