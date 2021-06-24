Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 10:40 PM CDT until THU 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.