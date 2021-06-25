Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.