It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the making…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mp…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 61F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Tempera…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F.…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will se…