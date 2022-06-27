Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

