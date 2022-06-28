Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
