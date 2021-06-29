The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
