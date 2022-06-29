The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
