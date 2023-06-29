Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the mak…