Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

