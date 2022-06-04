The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Grand Island. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…