The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
