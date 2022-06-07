The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
