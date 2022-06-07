Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.